See Where Phoenix Ranks Among Best Weed Cities In The U.S.

Phoenix has been ranked as one of the best cities for weed in the United States.

A report from Real Estate Witch ranked the top 50 "weed cities" in the U.S. using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Google Trends, Price of Weed, DISA Global Solutions and Yelp.

To determine the best weed cities, they evaluated criteria including the legality of marijuana, top Google searches, the price of weed and the number of Taco Bells in the area, among other criteria.

The No. 1 weed city in the country is Denver, Colorado. Phoenix comes in at No. 10.

In Phoenix, residents pay on average $292 for an ounce of high-quality weed. Residents also spend about 4% of their income on marijuana.

Here's a look at the top 10 weed cities in the U.S., according to Real Estate Witch:

Denver, CO Portland, OR Sacramento, CA Las Vegas, NV San Jose, CA Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Los Angeles, CA Phoenix, AZ

To read the full report, click here.