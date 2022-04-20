Famous Seattle Houseboat Sells For Record-Breaking Amount Of Money

By Zuri Anderson

April 20, 2022

A famous houseboat sitting on Lake Union in Seattle has made history thanks to its new owner, according to Seattle-Pi.

The Aurora, where celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher held their wedding anniversary, has been sold for $3.6 million -- one of the largest sales for a floating home in the Seattle metro area. The previous record-holder was another houseboat sold for $2 million. What makes it even wilder is that The Aurora was technically purchased slightly under the initial asking price: $3.75 million.

This "mansionboat," as Seattle-Pi describes, was also featured on the TV show Massive Moves, where a team of movers tries to relocate entire structures in a certain amount of time. In the episode featuring The Aurora, they were tasked with moving the huge home to Fremont Dock, where it currently resides.

Besides its sterling reputation, "The Queen of Union Lake" also comes with all kinds of amenities and eye-catching design choices. Inspired by California's historic Gamble House for its style, it comes with a theater, spacious kitchen, a wet bar, a luxurious primary suite, several outdoor areas to soak in the view of Lake Union, and much more.

The Aurora's sale also comes at a time where demand is high for water-based homes in Seattle, according to reporters.

