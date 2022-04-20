Illinois Man Inhales Drill Bit During Routine Visit To The Dentist

Viewer discretion is advised for readers who already fear trips to the dentist office.

Illinois resident, Tom Jozsi went to the dentist for a routine check up and ended up in the hospital after swallowing a dental drill bit during a procedure. He was getting a tooth filled when the incident occurred.

"I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, you didn't swallow it. You inhaled it," Joszi detailed to WISN-TV.

Dr. Abdul Alraiyes of the Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin, detailed the severity of the situation to Joszi.

"What happens if he can't get it out? And the answer really was, part of my lung was going to have to get removed."