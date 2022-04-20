Illinois Man Inhales Drill Bit During Routine Visit To The Dentist
By Logan DeLoye
April 20, 2022
Viewer discretion is advised for readers who already fear trips to the dentist office.
Illinois resident, Tom Jozsi went to the dentist for a routine check up and ended up in the hospital after swallowing a dental drill bit during a procedure. He was getting a tooth filled when the incident occurred.
"I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, you didn't swallow it. You inhaled it," Joszi detailed to WISN-TV.
Dr. Abdul Alraiyes of the Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin, detailed the severity of the situation to Joszi.
"What happens if he can't get it out? And the answer really was, part of my lung was going to have to get removed."
After operating on Jozsi and associating with colleagues out of Michigan and Ohio, Dr. Alraiyes mentioned to WISN-TV that this isn't the first time something like this has happened in the Midwest.
"I was never so happy as when I opened my eyes, and I saw him with a smile under that mask shaking a little plastic container with the tool in it," Jozsi told WISN-TV.
He keeps the famed drill-bit on a shelf in his house as a constant reminder of what he was able to overcome.