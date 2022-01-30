Watch Travis Barker Get Tattooed During A Dentist Appointment
By Katrina Nattress
January 30, 2022
There are only so many hours in a day, and even celebrities need to find ways to get everything done. For Travis Barker, that meant bringing his tattoo artist along to a dentist appointment.
The blink-182 drummer shared a video on Instagram showing him sitting in a dentist chair while getting ink work done on his leg. "Multitasking at the dentist" he captioned the post. The only thing that would've made the clip more crazy is if the dentist was also working on his teeth. Travis' love for tattoos truly has no bounds.
Watch him get tattooed at the dentist below.
Speaking of his love for tattoos, last month Travis shared a photoshopped picture of what his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian would look like if she were covered in ink (and honestly, she could rock the look). Back in May, she tattooed "I love you" on Travis's arm. Maybe he could return the favor and make one of those fake tats permanent?
Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October during a romantic trip to Montecito, California. Before he popped the question, the drummer shared plenty of hints indicating he wanted to spend the rest of his life with the reality star.