Watch Travis Barker Get Tattooed During A Dentist Appointment

There are only so many hours in a day, and even celebrities need to find ways to get everything done. For Travis Barker, that meant bringing his tattoo artist along to a dentist appointment.

The blink-182 drummer shared a video on Instagram showing him sitting in a dentist chair while getting ink work done on his leg. "Multitasking at the dentist" he captioned the post. The only thing that would've made the clip more crazy is if the dentist was also working on his teeth. Travis' love for tattoos truly has no bounds.

Watch him get tattooed at the dentist below.