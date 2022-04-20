Man Who Bid $518,000 On Tom Brady's 'Last TD' Ball Says He'll Do It Again

The man who purchased the football used during what was -- at the time -- believed to be Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's final NFL touchdown pass said he'll be "bidding on that ball again" if the opportunity presents itself.

Ron Firman revealed his identity as the individual who placed a $518,000 winning bid on Brady's last touchdown pass on March 12, less than 24 hours before the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his unretirement on March 13, during an interview with Inside Edition.

“If a wide receiver throws it into the crowd again, I’m going to be bidding on that ball again,” Firman said. “You can bet on that.”

Last week, Jeffrey Lichtman, an attorney representing Firman -- who was still unidentified publicly at the time -- told the Action Network's Darren Rovell that his client reached a settlement with the consigner and Lelands Auctions.