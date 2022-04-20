Man Who Bid $518,000 On Tom Brady's 'Last TD' Ball Says He'll Do It Again
By Jason Hall
April 20, 2022
The man who purchased the football used during what was -- at the time -- believed to be Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's final NFL touchdown pass said he'll be "bidding on that ball again" if the opportunity presents itself.
Ron Firman revealed his identity as the individual who placed a $518,000 winning bid on Brady's last touchdown pass on March 12, less than 24 hours before the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his unretirement on March 13, during an interview with Inside Edition.
“If a wide receiver throws it into the crowd again, I’m going to be bidding on that ball again,” Firman said. “You can bet on that.”
Last week, Jeffrey Lichtman, an attorney representing Firman -- who was still unidentified publicly at the time -- told the Action Network's Darren Rovell that his client reached a settlement with the consigner and Lelands Auctions.
JUST IN: A settlement has been reached on the Tom Brady “last touchdown” ball that was bought from Lelands for $518,000 last month.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2022
Brady unretired less than 24 hours after the auction concluded.
Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who represented the buyer, said the sale was voided.
“Following Tom Brady’s unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football,” the auction house said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY.
"At first, I couldn't believe it," Firman told Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero of Brady's comeback. "Is this possible? How could this be happening?"
Brady's decision to return for his 23rd NFL season led to the football being significantly less historic, as it will likely be one of many more passing touchdowns for the NFL record holder, rather than his final one.
"The ball is worth a lot less now," sports memorabilia expert David Kohler told CBS MoneyWatch of the football's drop in value following Brady's return announcement, adding that the football would now be "a fraction of what it was worth."
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision to return for his 23rd season in a lengthy social media post.
"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady shared on his verified Twitter account.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.