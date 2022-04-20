MAP: Here's All The Wildfires Burning In Arizona Right Now

By Ginny Reese

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fire authorities are currently battling multiple fires across Arizona, reported 12 News. Experts believe this will be a very destructive wildfire season that has the potential to exceed last year.

According to data from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, wildfires in the Grand Canyon State burned the most acres of land in 2020 than any other year before. Now experts believe that, due to the ongoing megadrought across the Southwest, 2022's fire season will be extremely active.

There are ways to keep up with the ongoing fires. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group has a map that shows all of the current fires burning across the state.

According to the map, there are currently three wildfires in Arizona: Tunnel Fire, Presumido Peak Fire, and Crooks Fire.

Click here to view the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's map and keep up-to-date with safety information.

Check it out below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.