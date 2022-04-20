MAP: Here's All The Wildfires Burning In Arizona Right Now

Fire authorities are currently battling multiple fires across Arizona, reported 12 News. Experts believe this will be a very destructive wildfire season that has the potential to exceed last year.

According to data from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, wildfires in the Grand Canyon State burned the most acres of land in 2020 than any other year before. Now experts believe that, due to the ongoing megadrought across the Southwest, 2022's fire season will be extremely active.

There are ways to keep up with the ongoing fires. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group has a map that shows all of the current fires burning across the state.

According to the map, there are currently three wildfires in Arizona: Tunnel Fire, Presumido Peak Fire, and Crooks Fire.

Click here to view the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's map and keep up-to-date with safety information.

Check it out below: