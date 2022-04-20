Nicki Minaj Says She'll 'Delay The Album' If Fans Don't Watch This Video
By Tony M. Centeno
April 20, 2022
Nicki Minaj just dropped the official music video for her new single. In an effort to push the music video for her latest collaboration with Fivio Foreign, Minaj threatened to purposely delay the release of more new music unless the Barbz run up the video's views.
On Tuesday, April 19, the Queen rapper unloaded the extravagant video for her new song "We Go Up." The New York drill-inspired record has Barbie and Fivio trading verses as they flex in front of several lavish sports cars. Not long after she dropped the video, Nicki Minaj issued a warning to her fans. If they don't run up the views, she'll delay her upcoming album.
"If y'all don't do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly, and I DO mean significantly...delay the...the...the...oh what's the word...oh! The album," she tweeted. "That's right. *sighs* the album *devil wears Prada Meryl Streep voice*"
"Many of y’all never experienced a 'Nicki got her foot on btchs necks' era & it shows 🤣😭🤣😂," she continued. "So from this day forth y’all will not get papa bear mommy cuz y’all don’t deserve her😉. Yall won’t get ‘bout to be preggers Nicki or preggers Nicki. Y’all gon get who y’all begged4 🤪"
Nicki Minaj has been on a roll this year. After coming out the gates swinging with her recent single "Bussin'," Minaj made waves with "Do We Have A Problem?" featuring Lil Baby and her collaboration with Coi Leray, "Blick Blick." Obviously, Nicki's got more new music on the way so make sure to watch her new video for "We Go Up" below, or else!
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANAGUAGE