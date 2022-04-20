Nicki Minaj just dropped the official music video for her new single. In an effort to push the music video for her latest collaboration with Fivio Foreign, Minaj threatened to purposely delay the release of more new music unless the Barbz run up the video's views.



On Tuesday, April 19, the Queen rapper unloaded the extravagant video for her new song "We Go Up." The New York drill-inspired record has Barbie and Fivio trading verses as they flex in front of several lavish sports cars. Not long after she dropped the video, Nicki Minaj issued a warning to her fans. If they don't run up the views, she'll delay her upcoming album.

