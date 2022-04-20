One Texas Mall Announces Mandatory Chaperone Program

One Texas mall will enforce a curfew for guests under the age of 18 beginning on April 22nd, reported CBS News.

According to Lorie Lisius, senior general manager of The Parks Mall at Arlington, this follows disruptive behavior. Lisius said:

"In response to the disruptive behavior last weekend, we made the difficult decision to implement a curfew program. The PGR program is intended to help provide a safe, peaceful experience at our shopping center. We want to reiterate that all are welcome at The Parks Mall at Arlington at any time. We simply require that during certain weekend hours, families shop together and guests under 18 are accompanied by an adult."

The Parental Guidance Required program will take effect at 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Anyone who appears 17 or younger will be asked fo ID to verify their age. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. According to a spokesperson for the mall, anyone 21 or older is considered an adult.

AJ Jones, chief of police at Arlington Police Department, said:

"The Arlington Police Department has long had a strong working relationship with The Parks Mall. We fully support their decision to initiate the Parental Guidance Required Program, which aligns with our mutual goal to collaboratively and proactively ensure the mall remains a safe and welcoming place for all visitors."

