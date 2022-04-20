TEXRail Announces Second Female Railroad Engineer

Trinity Metro TEXRail announced on Wednesday that they now have the service's second female engineer for the 27-mile commuter rail line. The railroad runs between Fort Worth and DFW Airport.

Brittany Cain began her career as a conductor with TEXRail in April of 2019. She gained more experience working with the railroad and started to think about advancing her career. Cain said, "It hit my radar the more I worked on the train. I had been a conductor for more than two years and I wanted to challenge myself in a new role."

To become a TEXRail engineer, Cain completed 40 hours of classroom training and 180 at the controls.

Jon-Erik "AJ" Arjanen, vice president and chief operating officer for rail at Trinity Metro, said, "Diversity is essential to our culture and we’re celebrating this trend of promoting female engineers at TEXRail. The rail industry, from an operations perspective, is largely male dominated, so we’re extremely excited and proud of Brittany’s promotion."

Doug Bourne, general manager with Herzog Transit Services, Inc. said, "Brittany is a great asset to TEXRail, and her achievement will likely inspire other women to become railroad engineers."

