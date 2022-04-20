These Are The Best Places To Celebrate 420 In The Midwest

Snoop Dog could smell this from a mile away. Cannabis celebrations and festivals across the country take to the streets this weekend to celebrate 420. This day is significant to those who enjoy the use of recreational marijuana, and a few Midwestern cities are in on the action.

Thrillist compiled a list of the most popular events that will continue to celebrate cannabis long after 420 is over.

According to Thrillist, marijuana magic shows exist. There is a THC-infused magic show titled, "Smokus Pocus," available for those looking to remain in the 420 spirit. This event is an ongoing comedy show that originated in Portland, Oregon. Guests have to be 18 years or older to enter and smoking on the premises is not permitted. Those interested can grab tickets for the Chicago show on April 22 and Kalamazoo on April 23.

Another popular event lighting up the Midwest is the "Waldos Forever Fest." This street celebration will be hosted on Clark Street in Chicago on April 23. It is compromised of cannabis, culture and community and is presented by Dispensary 33. The festival will feature drag performers, cannabis vendors, live music, and local food sampling. The slogan for the festival is, "come high, stay lifted."

Visit Thrillist for other 420 events.