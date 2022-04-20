These Are The Highest-Rated NFL Draft Picks From Arizona

As the NFL Draft looms, let's look back on the highest-rated draft picks of all time.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated NFL Draft picks in every state. Here's how they did it:

With the 2022 draft slated to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks born in Arizona since 1970 using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

Here's a look at the five highest-rated draft picks since 1970 who were born in Arizona, according to Stacker:

1) Dion Jordan (DE)

Born: Chandler, Arizona

Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 2013

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

University: Oregon

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

2) Mossy Cade (DB)

Born: Eloy, Arizona

Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1984

Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

University: Texas

Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

3) Levi Jones (OT)

Born: Eloy, Arizona

Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 2002

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

University: Arizona St.

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

4) Andrus Peat (G)

Born: Mesa, Arizona

Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 2015

Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

University: Stanford

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (3 Pro Bowls)

5) John Tait (OT)

Born: Phoenix, Arizona

Draft pick: Round 1, #14 overall in 1999

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

University: BYU

Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

To read Stacker's full report, click here.