These Are The Highest-Rated NFL Draft Picks From Arizona

By Dani Medina

April 20, 2022

As the NFL Draft looms, let's look back on the highest-rated draft picks of all time.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated NFL Draft picks in every state. Here's how they did it:

With the 2022 draft slated to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks born in Texas since 1970 using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

Here's a look at the five highest-rated draft picks since 1970 who were born in Arizona, according to Stacker:

1) Dion Jordan (DE)

  • Born: Chandler, Arizona
  • Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 2013
  • Drafted by: Miami Dolphins
  • University: Oregon
  • Years as a starter in NFL: 0

2) Mossy Cade (DB)

  • Born: Eloy, Arizona
  • Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1984
  • Drafted by: San Diego Chargers
  • University: Texas
  • Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

3) Levi Jones (OT)

  • Born: Eloy, Arizona
  • Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 2002
  • Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
  • University: Arizona St.
  • Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

4) Andrus Peat (G)

  • Born: Mesa, Arizona
  • Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 2015
  • Drafted by: New Orleans Saints
  • University: Stanford
  • Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (3 Pro Bowls)

5) John Tait (OT)

  • Born: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Draft pick: Round 1, #14 overall in 1999
  • Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs
  • University: BYU
  • Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

To read Stacker's full report, click here.

