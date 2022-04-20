These Are The Highest-Rated NFL Draft Picks From Arizona
By Dani Medina
April 20, 2022
As the NFL Draft looms, let's look back on the highest-rated draft picks of all time.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated NFL Draft picks in every state. Here's how they did it:
With the 2022 draft slated to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks born in Texas since 1970 using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.
Here's a look at the five highest-rated draft picks since 1970 who were born in Arizona, according to Stacker:
1) Dion Jordan (DE)
- Born: Chandler, Arizona
- Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 2013
- Drafted by: Miami Dolphins
- University: Oregon
- Years as a starter in NFL: 0
2) Mossy Cade (DB)
- Born: Eloy, Arizona
- Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1984
- Drafted by: San Diego Chargers
- University: Texas
- Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)
3) Levi Jones (OT)
- Born: Eloy, Arizona
- Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 2002
- Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
- University: Arizona St.
- Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)
4) Andrus Peat (G)
- Born: Mesa, Arizona
- Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 2015
- Drafted by: New Orleans Saints
- University: Stanford
- Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (3 Pro Bowls)
5) John Tait (OT)
- Born: Phoenix, Arizona
- Draft pick: Round 1, #14 overall in 1999
- Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs
- University: BYU
- Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)
To read Stacker's full report, click here.