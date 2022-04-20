These Are The Highest-Rated NFL Draft Picks From Texas
By Dani Medina
April 20, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
As the NFL Draft looms, let's look back on the highest-rated draft picks of all time.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated NFL Draft picks in every state. Here's how they did it:
With the 2022 draft slated to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks born in Texas since 1970 using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.
Here's a look at the five highest-rated draft picks since 1970 who were born in Texas, according to Stacker:
1) Kyler Murray (QB)
- Born: Bedford, Texas
- Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2019
- Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals
- University: Oklahoma
- Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (2 Pro Bowls)
2) Baker Mayfield (QB)
- Born: Austin, Texas
- Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2018
- Drafted by: Cleveland Browns
- University: Oklahoma
- Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)
3) Myles Garrett (DE)
- Born: Arlington, Texas
- Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2017
- Drafted by: Cleveland Browns
- University: Texas A&M
- Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (3 Pro Bowls)
4) Kenneth Sims (DE)
- Born: Kosse, Texas
- Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1982
- Drafted by: New England Patriots
- University: Texas
- Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)
5) Earl Campbell (RB)
- Born: Tyler, Texas
- Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1978
- Drafted by: Houston Texans
- University: Texas
- Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (5 Pro Bowls)
