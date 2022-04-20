These Are The Highest-Rated NFL Draft Picks From Texas

As the NFL Draft looms, let's look back on the highest-rated draft picks of all time.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated NFL Draft picks in every state. Here's how they did it:

With the 2022 draft slated to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks born in Texas since 1970 using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

Here's a look at the five highest-rated draft picks since 1970 who were born in Texas, according to Stacker:

1) Kyler Murray (QB)

Born: Bedford, Texas

Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2019

Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

University: Oklahoma

Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (2 Pro Bowls)

2) Baker Mayfield (QB)

Born: Austin, Texas

Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2018

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

University: Oklahoma

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

3) Myles Garrett (DE)

Born: Arlington, Texas

Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2017

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

University: Texas A&M

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (3 Pro Bowls)

4) Kenneth Sims (DE)

Born: Kosse, Texas

Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1982

Drafted by: New England Patriots

University: Texas

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

5) Earl Campbell (RB)

Born: Tyler, Texas

Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1978

Drafted by: Houston Texans

University: Texas

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (5 Pro Bowls)

To read Stacker's full report, click here.