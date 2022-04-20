This Is The Best Bar In Columbus

What draws you to a bar when it's time to celebrate? Is it the price of drinks during happy hour or the atmosphere? Maybe it is the convenience of the location and the view. No matter your reasoning, there are so many bars to choose from in Columbus that the Columbus Navaigator put together a list of the 50 best bars in the city based off of location, drinks and atmosphere.

According to the Columbus Navigator, the best bar in the city is Veritas, located in the Uptown District. They serve nationally-renowned food and drinks and the atmosphere is a perfect mix of creative and classy.

Here is what the Columbus Navigator had to say about Veritas:

"Veritas has received national attention, and for good reason. Chef Josh Dalton has gotten accolades from Forbes to Food and Wine, and Veritas deserves all of that and more. It’s an exceptional place to grab a drink, order some food, and enjoy the culinary creativity all around you. My current obsession at Veritas is the Desert Poppy, made with reposado, grand poppy, honey, lemon, and apple. But the menu is bursting with cocktails to try, so don’t hold back!"

For the rest of the list visit the Columbus Navigator.