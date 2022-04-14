This Is The Most Famous Cocktail In Chicago

It's a distinguished choice for those desiring a classic experience, a taste for adventure and a tolerance for bitters. What is this mystery cocktail of choice? Chicago's most famous cocktail, the old fashioned, of course.

The old fashioned is a classic all around, and it was named right here in Chicago. The drink can be made a few different ways, but is widely known for being concocted with whiskey, simple syrup, bitters and an orange peel. Medium listed the five most famous Chicago cocktails and a little bit of their history within the city.

Here is what Medium shared about the history of the old fashion in the Windy City:

One of the most famous and oldest of the Chicago cocktails is the Old-Fashioned. And though there is no evidence it was invented in Chicago, I’m still claiming this as a Chicago cocktail.The reason why this is truly a classic Chicago drink is that according to the Chicago Tribune, the Old-Fashioned was named by a Chicago bartender in the late 1800s. And he was the first to publish the recipe. That’s good enough for me to let it land first on our list of Chicago-based cocktails.

