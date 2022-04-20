This Is The Best Brewery In Arizona

By Dani Medina

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The days are getting warmer, and that makes the need for an ice-cold beer that much stronger. But where can you get the best?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in Arizona with the help of Tripadvisor. Here's what they said about their list:

Most breweries don’t just roll out the barrels, though. They also offer tours, which has become an increasingly popular activity for those 21 and over. Businesses capitalizing on areas where craft breweries are clustered nearby package tours and provide transport. Like wine tastings at vineyards, visitors can taste a brewery’s products. In-demand beers and small-batch brews can be events in their own right, with beer lovers lining up to get limited-release beers. If nothing else, brewery tours are usually a cheap way to drink a lot of beer.

In Arizona, the highest-rated brewery is Transplant City Beer Company in Litchfield.

Here's a look at the top 5 breweries in Arizona:

  1. Transplant City Beer Company, Litchfield
  2. Grand Canyon Brewing Company, Williams
  3. Mother Road Brewing Company, Flagstaff
  4. Lochiel Brewing, Mesa
  5. Old Bisbee Brewing Company, Bisbee

To read Stacker's full report, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.