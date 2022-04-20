This Is The Most Affordable Suburb In Miami

It's no secret that it can be expensive to live in metropolitan areas. That doesn't mean you have to break the bank for rent or your mortgage.

Redfin found the most affordable suburbs for every major American city, including Miami. Researchers determined their rankings based on the website's median home sale price data, population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and proximity to downtown Miami.

The cheapest place to live around the Magic City is...

Hallandale Beach!

Writers explain why this neighborhood took the top spot:

"With a population of 41,217, Hallandale Beach is the most affordable Miami suburb on our list. The median sale price of a home in Hallandale Beach is almost $200K less than Miami and just about 30 minutes away from downtown. Living in Hallandale Beach, you’ll have close access to the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino and the South City Beach Park where you can hang out at the beach or play some bocce ball."

Here were the Top 9 most affordable Miami suburbs, according to Redfin. Some entries on the list are cities:

Hallandale Beach West Park Hialeah Pembroke Pines Kendall Miami Gardens / Hollywood (tie) West Miami Doral

Click HERE to see the full report.