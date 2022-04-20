WATCH: Bill Burr Does Hilarious Derek Jeter Imitation During Red Sox Game

Comedian and diehard Boston sports fan Bill Burr couldn't pass up the opportunity to rib one of the Boston Red Sox's biggest rivals during the live broadcast of the Sox's 2-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday (April 19) night.

The Canton, Massachusetts native broke out an impression of Baseball Hall of Famer and former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, acknowledging Jeter's ability to lean into pitches to make them look like they were out of the strike zone while appearing in the NESN booth during the top of the third inning.

“Like six times out of 10 he’d get a ball,” Burr said after contorting himself in a way similar to Jeter during his playing days. “Granted, he was one of the greatest who ever did it."