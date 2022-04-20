WATCH: Bill Burr Does Hilarious Derek Jeter Imitation During Red Sox Game
By Jason Hall
April 20, 2022
Comedian and diehard Boston sports fan Bill Burr couldn't pass up the opportunity to rib one of the Boston Red Sox's biggest rivals during the live broadcast of the Sox's 2-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday (April 19) night.
The Canton, Massachusetts native broke out an impression of Baseball Hall of Famer and former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, acknowledging Jeter's ability to lean into pitches to make them look like they were out of the strike zone while appearing in the NESN booth during the top of the third inning.
“Like six times out of 10 he’d get a ball,” Burr said after contorting himself in a way similar to Jeter during his playing days. “Granted, he was one of the greatest who ever did it."
.@billburr on the broadcast.— NESN (@NESN) April 20, 2022
We don't have to say much more😂 pic.twitter.com/pFws32vXyJ
Burr continued with some surprising admiration for the Yankee legend, at least, as much as possible for a diehard Red Sox fan.
“That guy he was incredible,” Burr said. “I don’t hate individuals. They’re great. I can’t work up that level of hate. … There’s a whole bunch of Yankees that I love. I just hate them. That’s just what you’re supposed to do.”
Other Red Sox fans gave Jeter a similar respect during his final appearance at Fenway Park -- where he played more games than any other road ballpark and hit for a .266 career average -- giving the five-time World Series champion a standing ovation during his final at-bat at the stadium in 2014.
Burr will kickoff his comedy tour on Thursday (April 21) at the Petersen Events Center on the University of Pittsburgh's campus and conclude the tour at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on November 12.