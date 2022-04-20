Watch Lil Nas X Make His Voice Acting Debut In 'The Proud Family'

Lil Nas X has made his voice acting debut on the Disney+ series The Proud Famly: Louder and Prouder. The episode, which is titled "Old Towne Road," was released today (April 20.)

The "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" rapper plays a country singer named "June Bug." The episode synopsis reads: "When Trudy tracks Suga Mama's family to Oklahoma, the Prouds head to the family rodeo, where Suga Mama's painful history will be revealed. Oscar discovers he's a natural cowboy." In the episode, Lil Nas X's character "June Bug" also plays "Old Town Road" with his band. Lil Nas isn't the only celebrity to make a guest appearance on the reboot of the Disney channel classic. Lizzo, Normani, and Chance The Rapper were also announced as guest stars last year.



Watch a clip from the episode below.