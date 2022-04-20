Watch Lil Nas X Make His Voice Acting Debut In 'The Proud Family'
By Yashira C.
April 21, 2022
Lil Nas X has made his voice acting debut on the Disney+ series The Proud Famly: Louder and Prouder. The episode, which is titled "Old Towne Road," was released today (April 20.)
The "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" rapper plays a country singer named "June Bug." The episode synopsis reads: "When Trudy tracks Suga Mama's family to Oklahoma, the Prouds head to the family rodeo, where Suga Mama's painful history will be revealed. Oscar discovers he's a natural cowboy." In the episode, Lil Nas X's character "June Bug" also plays "Old Town Road" with his band. Lil Nas isn't the only celebrity to make a guest appearance on the reboot of the Disney channel classic. Lizzo, Normani, and Chance The Rapper were also announced as guest stars last year.
Watch a clip from the episode below.
Lil Nas X made his return to social media last month after taking a three-month break. He immediately teased new music, including new songs featuring YoungBoy and Saucy Santana. His hilarious comeback tweet read "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" in reference to the ongoing joke that he "gave birth" to his debut album Montero.