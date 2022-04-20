What Is Hooch Booch And Where Can You Get It In Minnesota?

By Logan DeLoye

April 20, 2022

Top view on homemade Kombucha with fruits
Photo: Getty Images

For those that prefer a refreshing, fruity taste to their alcohol, there is Hooch Booch. Hooch Booch is hard kombucha that was invented by St. Paul resident, Anna Zesbaugh. The drink is brewed in Denver, but has found its way to liquor store shelves in the Twin Cities area.

There are now three flavors available for purchase and inventory is limited to only a sparse amount of liquor stores across the country. You can purchase a can of Hooch Booch in the flavors, Bee's Knees, Clover Club and Old Fashioned.

According to AXOIS, Hooch Booch has an alcohol content of 8% and is entirely gluten free and vegan. It is sweetly carbonated and contains strains of probiotics. Though it has been available for over a year, there is a small market for Hooch Booch in Minnesota.

"The market is small, but it's a long-term play for us. It gets more people who aren't the typical craft beer connoisseur into our taproom," Indeed Brewing sales manager Ryan Bandy explained to AXIOS.

Indeed Brewing Company, located in Twin Cities, serves a blubbery basil hard kombucha that is consistently a top seller at the taproom. Given its popularity, the brewery plans to add a few different flavors of Hooch Booch to its inventory by the end of this month.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.