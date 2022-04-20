What Is Hooch Booch And Where Can You Get It In Minnesota?

For those that prefer a refreshing, fruity taste to their alcohol, there is Hooch Booch. Hooch Booch is hard kombucha that was invented by St. Paul resident, Anna Zesbaugh. The drink is brewed in Denver, but has found its way to liquor store shelves in the Twin Cities area.

There are now three flavors available for purchase and inventory is limited to only a sparse amount of liquor stores across the country. You can purchase a can of Hooch Booch in the flavors, Bee's Knees, Clover Club and Old Fashioned.

According to AXOIS, Hooch Booch has an alcohol content of 8% and is entirely gluten free and vegan. It is sweetly carbonated and contains strains of probiotics. Though it has been available for over a year, there is a small market for Hooch Booch in Minnesota.

"The market is small, but it's a long-term play for us. It gets more people who aren't the typical craft beer connoisseur into our taproom," Indeed Brewing sales manager Ryan Bandy explained to AXIOS.

Indeed Brewing Company, located in Twin Cities, serves a blubbery basil hard kombucha that is consistently a top seller at the taproom. Given its popularity, the brewery plans to add a few different flavors of Hooch Booch to its inventory by the end of this month.