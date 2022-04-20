WWE Interested In Top AEW Stars: Report

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back one of All Elite Wrestling's top current tag teams.

The company has reportedly had internal discussions about bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), who had previously competed in WWE as 'The Revival' (Scott Dawson (Harwood) and Dash Wilder (Wheeler)), Fightful Select initially reported on Tuesday (April 19).

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer confirmed Harwood and Wheeler currently have "more than a year left on their current contract" with AEW, which does not include an additional "option year."

FTR was initially formed by the late legendary wrestler and then-booker Dusty Rhodes in WWE's NXT developmental territory and emerged as one of the brand's top tag teams -- winning the NXT tag team championships twice -- before being promoted to WWE's main roster in 2017, winning the RAW tag team championships twice and the SmackDown tag team championships once.

The duo reportedly turned down five-year contract renewals with WWE before being granted immediate releases in April 2020 and debuting in AEW on the May 27, 2020 episode of its flagship show Dynamite.

FTR has recently been on a wrestling renaissance, having been a staple of AEW's tag team division since their debut -- previously winning the AEW world tag team championships once -- and currently hold the tag team titles for other promotions, including AAA and Ring of Honor, the latter of which was recently purchased by AEW founder Tony Khan.

WWE recently signed former AEW executive and superstar Cody Rhodes -- who was instrumental in the company's launch -- six years after he requested and was granted his release from the company.

Rhodes, who began his wrestling career in WWE's developmental program and spent 10 years with the company, made his return at WrestleMania 37 earlier this month with a victory over Seth Rollins and has since been featured as one of RAW's top superstars.