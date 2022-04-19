PHOTO: Dr. Britt Baker Meets Steelers Ahead Of AEW Pittsburgh Homecoming

Former All Elite Wrestling women's champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. met with her favorite team hours ahead of her AEW Dynamite homecoming in Pittsburgh.

The Punxsutawney native toured the Pittsburgh Steelers' facility on Tuesday (April 19) and met with head coach Mike Tomlin and several players including fellow Penn State alum Pat Freiermuth and Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris.

All Elite Wrestling will air live from the Peterson Events Center on the University of Pittsburgh's campus Wednesday (April 20) night for its live broadcast of Dynamite, as well as its Rampage and Dark tapings.

Baker received a hero's welcome during her return to Pittsburgh last August, having made her first televised appearance in her hometown since winning the AEW women's championship in May 2021, all while wearing a custom jacket black and yellow jacket that featured the logos of the Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates.