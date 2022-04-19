PHOTO: Dr. Britt Baker Meets Steelers Ahead Of AEW Pittsburgh Homecoming
By Jason Hall
April 19, 2022
Former All Elite Wrestling women's champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. met with her favorite team hours ahead of her AEW Dynamite homecoming in Pittsburgh.
The Punxsutawney native toured the Pittsburgh Steelers' facility on Tuesday (April 19) and met with head coach Mike Tomlin and several players including fellow Penn State alum Pat Freiermuth and Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris.
All Elite Wrestling will air live from the Peterson Events Center on the University of Pittsburgh's campus Wednesday (April 20) night for its live broadcast of Dynamite, as well as its Rampage and Dark tapings.
Baker received a hero's welcome during her return to Pittsburgh last August, having made her first televised appearance in her hometown since winning the AEW women's championship in May 2021, all while wearing a custom jacket black and yellow jacket that featured the logos of the Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates.
In January, Baker gave a shoutout to then-Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during her appearance on Barstool Sports' Rasslin' podcast with Brandon Walker, which was shared on YouTube Monday (January 17) and taped ahead of the Steelers' 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Baker, who wore a Roethlisberger jersey during the interview, said she "begged" AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan to bring in the Steelers quarterback after referencing that "Big Ben did a little thing with DX" when Walker acknowledged his show's producer wearing the legendary WWE stable's merchandise around AEW talent.
"I said, 'this is the only thing I'll ever ask from you ever again. Bring him in for something,'" Baker said of her request for AEW to use Roethlisberger
As noted, Roethlisberger had previously hosted WWE RAW in October 2009.
"I want him to do something in AEW with me. I know (he did something in wrestling), but not the good side. We need to bring him to the good side," Baker later added in the interview.
The Punxsutawney native called Roethlisberger her "favorite Steeler" and said she'd hoped to meet the legendary quarterback when the Steelers played against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- owned Khan family -- in Jacksonville, but couldn't due to the NFL's COVID protocols.
Baker said Khan and the Jaguars provided her with a signed Roethlisberger jersey after the game.
Baker also attended Roethlisberger's final game and shared photos and videos of her favorite Steeler on her verified Twitter account.
Thank you Ben pic.twitter.com/VwExrbhoV9— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 17, 2022