Antonio Brown Drops New Album Featuring DaBaby, Young Thug & More

AB's foray into music began before he made his return to the NFL. Back in 2020, the artist-athlete released his song "Whole Lotta Money" with Rick Ross, which appears on his first project Himmothy. That same year, he recorded his song "Pit Not The Palace" but held on to it for two years. He ended up releasing the song the day after his controversial last game with the Bucs.



A week later, AB was spotted in the studio with Kanye West as well as other major artists like Moneybagg Yo, The Game and will.i.am. He was also seen mingling with the likes of Madonna and Ye on a separate occasion. In fact, AB has gotten so close with the Donda rapper that he has taken over as president of Donda Sports. He spoke about his experience with Ye in an interview with Complex earlier this year.



"We’re just excited about the Donda sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes," AB said. :I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world. And you guys are hearing it first, we got some exciting things to look forward to this year."



Check out AB's Paradigm album below.

