Buc-ee's Building 'Much Larger' Store In Texas

By Ginny Reese

April 21, 2022

Texas' iconic gas station, famous for its large, clean bathrooms and yummy foods, is planning to add a "much larger store" right here in the state. The newest Buc-ee's store will be next to an existing location, reported My SA.

According to an Austin Business Journal report, the Caldwell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously on April 12th to approve a Chapter 381 incentives agreement, which was code named "Project Buc-ee's."

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said during the county commissioners meeting, "We went over the 381 agreement outlining the rebate that Buc-ee's has asked for to remain in Caldwell County and build their next store right next to the store that they have. A much larger store."

The existing Luling location is currently the only Buc-ee's store in Caldwell County. It opened in 2001. The store doubled in size in 2006 and again in 2009.

No additional information about the new, larger location was given at the meeting, according to the Austin Business Journal.

