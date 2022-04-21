Florida Man Accused Of Urinating On Cases Of Beer Inside Store

A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly urinating on several cases of beer inside a store, according to WKMG.

Rockledge Police responded to the Hop and Pop convenience store on Eyster Boulevard on April 16. An arrest affidavit says a 61-year-old man walked into the store and tried entering the restroom, but it was locked. That's when the man allegedly approached the store's "beer cave," unzipped his pants, and started urinating on several cases of beer, according to police.

The store owner told cops six cases of beer, worth $113.36, were left damaged and unable to be sold, the affidavit reads.

The unexpected moment was also caught on the store's surveillance cameras along with the man's license plate, authorities say. Officers contacted the man on Wednesday (April 20) and arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

Florida people have done some other unbelievable and criminal acts. Recently, a bride and a caterer are facing charges for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana. Then, there was another woman who was accused of fabricating a police report because she was running late to work. A 19-year-old found himself behind bars for speeding and showing off for his girlfriend.