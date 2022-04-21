Florida Mom Threatened To Bomb High School Over Son's Lunch

A Florida mother found herself behind bars after cops say she threatened a high school over her son's school lunch portions, WKMG reports.

Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, is accused of making a bomb threat to Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida via voicemail. In the February 3 message, Smith allegedly said she would "blow that motherf***er up" over how much food her child was given at lunch, according to a probable cause affidavit filed on April 7. By then, Smith's son was no longer attending the school, reporters noted.

Prior to the alleged threat, police claim the boy reportedly argued with a cafeteria worker because he wanted extra food. Smith allegedly left the voicemail later that evening.

Smith was booked into Brevard County jail on Wednesday (April 20). She faces a felony charge of making a false report to bomb state property and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with school administrative functions.

This may not have been the mother's first run-in with the law, either. WKMG says a local officer recognized Smith's voice on the school's answering machine because they've encountered her several times before the incident.

A situation similar happened recently in Tennessee, too. A mother called her son's elementary school about his missing backpack and allegedly threatened to blow up the school.