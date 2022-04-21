Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best French Toast

By Ginny Reese

April 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Honestly, I can't think of anything more delicious than French toast. There's just something about the delicious breakfast made of traditional comfort foods that really starts your day off on the right foot.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best French toast in each state. The website states, "We took a look at Tripadvisor, Yelp, news sites, and scoured the internet to find out what French toast dishes people are talking about in your state."

According to the list, the best French toast in Arizona comes from Perk Eatery in Scottsdale. Perk Eatery's menu features not only classic French toast, but a mouthwatering lemon curd and honey whipped ricotta version as well. Eat This, Not That! explains what makes this French toast so special:

"This restaurant has a couple of French toast selections, but you won't regret the Lemon Curd and Honey Whipped Ricotta French Toast. The warm bread is gooey with a lemony tang, and the strawberries on top add a zing of extra flavor."

Click here to check out the full list of places to get each state's best French toast.

