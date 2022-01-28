This Is Utah's Most Popular Breakfast Food

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot.

Parent Influence released a map that shows each state's most popular breakfast foods. Most people may assume that cereal, Pop-Tarts, and coffee are the three main breakfast "foods" that Americans reach for. But, Parent Influence says, "Don’t forget that America is home to some of the best diner food…" That means that tons of classic breakfast choices made the list, such as pancakes, bacon, waffles, and fried eggs.

According to the website, the most popular breakfast food in Utah is crepes.

Other popular breakfast foods that made the list are sticky buns, doughnuts, french toast, tofu scramble, yogurt parfaits, biscuits and gravy, toast, omelettes, english muffins, breakfast burritos, and granola.

The website states that surprisingly, nearly every state chose something different from each other.

Click here to check out the map showing each state's most popular breakfast foods.