Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Difficult IVF Experience

By Sarah Tate

April 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian got real about her experience with IVF treatments.

In the most recent episode of her new Hulu show The Kardashians, the Poosh founder opened up about her difficult experience with in vitro fertilization, per Entertainment Tonight. The treatments were initially teased in a trailer for the new series, which showed the 43-year-old and her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, at a doctor's office to discuss the possibility of using IVF to conceive a child.

"Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF," she said in the episode released Thursday (April 21). "It hasn't been the most amazing experience."

While talking to her mom, Kris Jenner, about the treatments, Kardashian said the medication she was prescribed "put me into depression."

"The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause," she said, adding in a confessional, "I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us."

The mother of three also talked about how the meds made her gain weight, sparking "rude" rumors that she was pregnant, per E! News.

"Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,'" she said. 'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."

Even with the setbacks, Jenner encouraged her oldest daughter to stay strong throughout the process, adding that Kardashian and Barker could possibly have their first child together "a year from now."

Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Barker has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. According to the outlet, he also still has a relationship with former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

