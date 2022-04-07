Kourtney Kardashian Defends 'Fake' Wedding To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is defending her midnight marriage to Travis Barker after some are calling it "fake."

The Poosh founder joined sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall and mom Kris Jenner for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday (April 6) where the group discussed their upcoming show The Kardashians, set to premiere April 14 on Hulu.

During the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel said Kourtney was the "Kardashian of the week this week because you went ahead and got fake married." While the audience cheered, she took issue with the hose calling her wedding "fake," despite the couple not having a marriage license when they tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, as reported by Page Six.

"It's not called fake married. There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour," she said, adding that they thought everything would be open 24/7 in Las Vegas. Telling Kimmel that they had planned on getting married "for real," she said they went ahead with the ceremony anyway, even if it wasn't official.

"We just did it anyways," she said. "It's what's in the heart."

The group also revealed who is the family knew about the secret ceremony. Kris said she was in the know, as was Khloe who was on FaceTime during the nuptials. Kim said she had been asleep during the 2 a.m. wedding and only realized what had happened after waking up to "like a million texts" in the family group chat.

Check out the full interview below.