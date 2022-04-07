Kourtney Kardashian Defends 'Fake' Wedding To Travis Barker
By Sarah Tate
April 7, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian is defending her midnight marriage to Travis Barker after some are calling it "fake."
The Poosh founder joined sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall and mom Kris Jenner for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday (April 6) where the group discussed their upcoming show The Kardashians, set to premiere April 14 on Hulu.
During the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel said Kourtney was the "Kardashian of the week this week because you went ahead and got fake married." While the audience cheered, she took issue with the hose calling her wedding "fake," despite the couple not having a marriage license when they tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, as reported by Page Six.
"It's not called fake married. There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour," she said, adding that they thought everything would be open 24/7 in Las Vegas. Telling Kimmel that they had planned on getting married "for real," she said they went ahead with the ceremony anyway, even if it wasn't official.
"We just did it anyways," she said. "It's what's in the heart."
The group also revealed who is the family knew about the secret ceremony. Kris said she was in the know, as was Khloe who was on FaceTime during the nuptials. Kim said she had been asleep during the 2 a.m. wedding and only realized what had happened after waking up to "like a million texts" in the family group chat.
Check out the full interview below.
Kardashian and the blink-182 drummer got married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards in the early morning hours of Monday (April 4), as first reported by TMZ. She confirmed the news, and that the ceremony wasn't legally binding, in an Instagram post alongside photos from the wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator.
"Found these in my camera roll," she captioned the series of photos showcasing the intimate ceremony. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."
Barker shared his own photos from the ceremony in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying "What happens in Vegas."