Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker 'Want To Have A Baby'

By Sarah Tate

March 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly trying to have a baby.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, are looking to expand their family, per Us Weekly. Kardashian has three children with ex Scott Disick – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 – while Barker shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In a new trailer for the new Hulu series The Kardashians, set to premiere in April, the Poosh founder and blink-182 drummer can be seen visiting a doctor's office while Kardashian says in a voiceover, "Travis and I want to have a baby." In another scene, Barker kisses his fiancee's hand while a doctor examines her.

This isn't the first time that sources hinted at the couple wanting to expand their family. In February, a source told Us Weekly that they both want a big family have been looking into IVF as well as "trying to get there in the natural way."

"It was a no-brainer for both of them because they've set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first," the source said, adding that "it's only a matter of time" before the couple is expecting.

Check out the trailer for The Kardashians below.

