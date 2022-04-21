Pooh Shiesty Promises New Music In First Statement After Prison Sentence

"THE BIGGEST.. I JUST WANNA THANK ALL MY LOVE ONES, SUPPORTERS, AND FANS FOR HOLDING ME DOWN DURING THESE HARD TIMES," Shiesty wrote in all caps. "I WISH I COULD BE COMINGG HOME TO YALL TODAY BUT THIS COULDVE BEEN WAYYYY WORSE, I WILL BE BACK SOONER THAN YALL ! BUT MEANTIME NEW MUSIC DROPPING NEXT WEEK."



Prior to his arrest, Pooh Shiesty was on a decent feature run after appearing on albums from artists like EST Gee, Gucci Mane, BIG30, Boosie Badazz and FCG Heem. However, he hasn't personally dropped anything new since his Shiesty Season album was released last year and his "Federal Contraband (Freestyle)" dropped back in December. Since then, he's only appeared on new songs from the likes of BlocBoy JB and Big Scarr.



Shiesty didn't provide any other details about the new music he promised. However, if he actually does release something new, we're sure his team will hype up his fans with another announcement on social media.