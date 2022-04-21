Pooh Shiesty Sentenced To Over 5 Years In Prison
By Tony M. Centeno
April 21, 2022
Pooh Shiesty has finally learned his fate after he pleaded guilty a firearm conspiracy charge from an incident that occurred back in 2020.
According a report the Miami Herald published on Wednesday, April 20, the "Back In Blood" rapper appeared in court for his sentencing hearing regarding his recent conviction. The judge informed Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., that he will have to spend the next five years and three months in prison. The rapper received credit for the time he already spent behind bars, which will make him eligible for release in about three and a half years. Williams' attorney says his client is content with the outcome.
A good day in court yesterday. The Judge agreed with us that his scoring recommendation was incorrect, scoring him at the top of the guidelines of 107 months. In agreeing with us he sentenced @pooh_shiesty to 63 months with credit for the time he has in already. He should do 3.4— Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) April 21, 2022
“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well," defense attorney Bradford Cohen told Rolling Stone following the hearing. "He was satisfied with the outcome. We’re happy with the decision of the court.”
Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to one count of firearm conspiracy back in January, which reportedly stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong. While at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. October 9, 2020, the rapper had reportedly intended to purchase marijuana, liquid codeine and a pair of high-end athletic sneakers. Investigators alleged that Williams examined the items and then allegedly shot the dealer in the buttocks with a Draco subcompact. The rapper was arrested but was later released from police custody.
A few months later, Williams was arrested again following an incident that happened at the King Of Diamonds strip club in Miami. The charges from that event were eventually dropped but a judge ruled to keep Williams locked up until a decision in the first shooting case was determined. He was held without bond, and will remain in prison until he's eligible for release.