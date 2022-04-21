Pooh Shiesty Sentenced To Over 5 Years In Prison

“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well," defense attorney Bradford Cohen told Rolling Stone following the hearing. "He was satisfied with the outcome. We’re happy with the decision of the court.”



Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to one count of firearm conspiracy back in January, which reportedly stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong. While at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. October 9, 2020, the rapper had reportedly intended to purchase marijuana, liquid codeine and a pair of high-end athletic sneakers. Investigators alleged that Williams examined the items and then allegedly shot the dealer in the buttocks with a Draco subcompact. The rapper was arrested but was later released from police custody.



A few months later, Williams was arrested again following an incident that happened at the King Of Diamonds strip club in Miami. The charges from that event were eventually dropped but a judge ruled to keep Williams locked up until a decision in the first shooting case was determined. He was held without bond, and will remain in prison until he's eligible for release.

