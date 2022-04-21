See What Caused The Camino Fire In Southern Arizona
By Ginny Reese
April 21, 2022
Several homes were evacuated on Wednesday due to a fire in Cochise County. The fire began after someone was reportedly dragging chains wile driving along Highway 181, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
The chains sparked multiple brush fires that broke out between mileposts 45 and 50 near Sunizona. The highway was temporarily shut down.
It is estimated that around 40 homes were evacuated due to the fire. At least one structure was destroyed.
Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire after it scorched 750 acres. All of the evacuations and closures were lifted Thursday.
Arizona State Forestry wrote on Twitter:
"Crews on 750-acre #CaminoFire in #CochiseCounty were able to pinch it off at Turkey Creek & have forward progress almost stopped. Human-caused; dragging chains which started at least 10 fires along hwy. Evacs lifted. 1 structure destroyed. SR 181 reopened. #AZFire #AZForestry."
— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 21, 2022
There are ways to keep up with the ongoing fires. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group has a map that shows all of the current fires burning across the state.
Click here to view the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's map and keep up-to-date with safety information.