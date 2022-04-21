This Is The Best Golf Course In Texas
By Dani Medina
April 21, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
When's your upcoming tee time?
Whether you're golfing with clients or spending a day on the links with the boys, wouldn't you rather play at the best golf course in town? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated golf courses in every state. Here's what they said about it:
Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. ... Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in Texas on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.
In Texas, the highest-rated golf course is Hermann Park in Houston.
Here's a look at the top 10 golf courses in Texas:
- Hermann Park, Houston
- Memorial Park, Houston
- Palmer Course at La Cantera, San Antonio
- Four Seasons Resort and Club at Colinas, Irving
- Lockhart State Park, Lockhart
- La Cantera Golf Club, San Antonio
- Cowboys Golf Club, Grapevine
- Wolfdancer Golf Club, Cedar Creek
- Max Starcke Park, Seguin
- Texas Star Golf Course, Euless
To read Stacker's full report, click here.