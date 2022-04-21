This Is The Best Place To Hike In Ohio

As warm weather nears and the Midwest is able to recall what sunshine is after a snowy spring, locals take to the trails. Hiking season. A little fresh air can be good for the soul, especially with the views that Mill Creek Park have to offer.

According to a top 10 list put together by the American Hiking Society, The Two Mile Loop Trail at Mill Creek Park is the best place to hike in all of Ohio. The park contains 14 trails in total and two of those trails make up the well-known Two Mile Loop.

Here is what the American Hiking Society said about The Two Mile Loop trail at Mill Creek Park:

"Located in Youngstown, Ohio, Mill Creek Park is one of the largest Metroparks in the state. There are actually fourteen hiking trails in the park, all of which are worthy of a good hike. However, the best hikes are two specific trails: East Gorge Walk and West Gorge Trail. These create a two-mile loop along Mill Creek when hiked together. This is a fabulously scenic route with trails cut through massive rock and rugged terrain. There is also a boardwalk, but only for a small portion of the trail."

For the rest of the top 10 trails visit americanhiking.org.