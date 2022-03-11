Hiker Thinks They Found Proof Of Bigfoot In California

There were plenty of believers. One person wrote, "This is the first imprint I have seen that isn't clearly a bear. Good find!" while another stated, "I wish the print was more fresh but this really does look more like a Bigfoot track," and a third chimed in, "What a solid print." Someone else added, "Definitely Sasquatch. The upper foot impression is relative to the lower width and diameter of the depth. I'd reach out to the local BFRSO [Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization] in your area ASAP."

Of course there were skeptics as well. One said, "Looks just like a washed-out boot print," and another wrote, "Def a regular old footprint. Nothing else." But even the non-believers weren't sure. A different commenter said, "It doesn't look crazy large compared to your foot, at least length-wise, which makes me lean towards human. It is oddly wide though, and there's no tread I can see. The ground doesn't look too conducive for capturing fine details, but you'd still expect some evidence of tread somewhere in the track."

