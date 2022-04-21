This Is The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

April 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're going meat-free for dietary restrictions or ethical reasons, it used to be hard to find great vegetarian food that is both meatless and flavorful. Fortunately, there are now plenty of restaurants around Tennessee that are offering either a totally-vegetarian menu or some incredible plant-based options.

LoveFood found the best vegetarian restaurant in each state, "from vegan diners to fine-dining spots," including a fully vegan spot in Tennessee. According to the site:

"Meaty morsels like burgers, barbecue ribs and fried chicken are mainstays of American cuisine – but there are plenty of spots that focus on delicious vegetarian and plant-based dishes too."

So which vegetarian restaurant was named the best in Tennessee?

AVO

Located in Nashville, AVO serves up 100% plant-based and Kosher-certified meals that sources its organic ingredients as locally as possible. In addition to their expansive menu, AVO also prioritizes sustainability and supports the community through non-profit organizations.

AVO is located at 3 City Avenue #200 in Nashville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This trendy, industrial-chic space is a hit with Nashville locals. But it's not a case of style over substance here. Avo's food is as bright and brilliant as its interiors, with a delightful plant-based menu touting options like kimchi spring rolls, a lentil-walnut burger and a raw pad Thai with [zucchini] and kelp noodles. There are plenty of cocktails to wash dinner down with too."

Check out the full list here.

