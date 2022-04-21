This Is The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Tennessee

Whether you're going meat-free for dietary restrictions or ethical reasons, it used to be hard to find great vegetarian food that is both meatless and flavorful. Fortunately, there are now plenty of restaurants around Tennessee that are offering either a totally-vegetarian menu or some incredible plant-based options.

LoveFood found the best vegetarian restaurant in each state, "from vegan diners to fine-dining spots," including a fully vegan spot in Tennessee. According to the site:

"Meaty morsels like burgers, barbecue ribs and fried chicken are mainstays of American cuisine – but there are plenty of spots that focus on delicious vegetarian and plant-based dishes too."

So which vegetarian restaurant was named the best in Tennessee?

AVO