This Texas School Ranked Among The Best Medical Programs In The Country

Getting any kind of medical degree takes many years and tons of dedication. So choosing the right program may be a little stressful at times.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the country's best medical programs and several Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center programs landed among the best.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine landed in the top 50 medical schools in primary care. It also landed in the top 100 medical schools in research.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center also received accolades for:

diversity and work in underserved populations

most diverse medical schools (#65)

most graduates practicing in rural areas (#37)

most graduates practicing in medically underserved areas (#43)

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing came in at number 30 for the Nursing Midwifery Program, 31st for the Best Nursing School Master's, and 40th for the Best Nursing Schools for the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Click here to check out the full study.