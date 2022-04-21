Wisconsin Cities Adopt 'No Mow May'

You have likely heard of "no shave November," but what about "no mow May?" Cities all over Wisconsin have adopted an initiative that prevents people from mowing their lawn for the entire month of May to allow bee populations to flourish.

According to NBC15, there is a global insect decline that could impact the environment, and Wisconsin is doing its part. When lawns become overgrown, it presents a greater opportunity for bees and other pollinators to come out of hibernation. Not mowing the grass causes an increase of nectar and pollen, giving the insects more options.

Appleton adopted the initiative last year and now it has spread all the way to the Wisconsin Rapids, La Crosse and many other smaller cities.

Cities in southern Wisconsin that have larger populations are struggling to adapt the initiative, as letting their grass get too long could damage the lawnmower when it comes time to mow again on June 1.

The city of Sun Prairie put a "cap" of 8 inches on residents grass lengths to maintain standards around the community. Businesses in the southern regions are required to get approval before letting their lawns grow.

NBC15 noted that the city council of Cross Plains allows their citizens to sign a petition to promote "no mow May."