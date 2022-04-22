2 Arizona Food Trucks Among '50 Best Food Trucks In America'

By Ginny Reese

April 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Foods trucks are like yummy hidden gems all across the city. There are food trucks for just about any kind of dish these days, from macaroni and seafood to tacos and snow cones.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the 50 best food trucks in America. The website states. "The USA's food-truck scene is flourishing and many carts have menus to rival the country's best-loved restaurants. From barbecue trucks to roving waffle houses, we countdown our favorites."

According to the list, two food trucks in Arizona are among the best.

Jozarelli's Italian Street Food in Tucson came in at number 33. LoveFOOD explains, "The menu has a tempting selection of pizzas, from a fennel-sausage pie to a white pizza with four cheeses and fresh basil. Pasta lovers can opt for a steaming carbonara with smoked mozzarella or a penne pasta with Italian sausage and a spicy marinara."

Waffle Love took the top spot, coming in at number one. The food truck has locations in Arizona, California, Idaho, Texas, and Utah. LoveFOOD states, "Topping the menu is the ‘Founder’s Favorite’, a sweet Belgian waffle with Biscoff spread and whipped cream. Savory fiends should try the liege waffle with buttermilk fried chicken. Check their calendar to see when and where the trucks are going to be."

Click here to see the full list of the 50 best food trucks in America.

