2 Seattle Restaurants Among The '30 Best Restaurants To Visit In 2022'

By Zuri Anderson

April 22, 2022

Some of the best restaurants have exciting concepts, great ambiance, and most importantly, delicious dishes for diners. Thankfully, LoveFood found the 30 best eateries in the U.S. foodies need to try in 2022.

Two of these must-try restaurants are in Seattle: Pizzeria Credo and Copine!

Here's why writers picked these restaurants, starting with Pizzeria Credo:

"When a restaurant has a sleek menu of fewer than a dozen items, you know those dishes are going to be done well. In the case of Pizzeria Credo in Seattle, Washington it has (as regular diners say) absolutely nailed it. This small, family-run restaurant offers the best Italian dishes, from the classic margherita pizza, which has a crust so delicate it is 'light almost like a croissant,' to its gnocchi with creamy vodka sauce."

And this is their explanation for Copine:

"Food is of the essence at Copine, in Seattle, Washington. Each dish from the three-course prix fixe is a work of art, bringing contemporary American cuisine and French techniques together in harmony. Dining here is an experience, with memories of the midcourse carbonara and risotto still strong in diners' minds. With a new menu each week, and a policy of taking bookings up to 60 days in advance, you might want to get a date in your diary."

Click HERE to check out LoveFood's full list of amazing restaurants.

