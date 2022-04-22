Arizona Bracing For 'Extreme, Catastrophic Fire Weather'

By Ginny Reese

April 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

High winds, low humidity, and warm weather are stirring up the perfect recipe for catastrophic fire weather in Arizona, reported USA Today.

The National Weather Service warned the Southwest of "a threat of extremely critical fire weather." The warning is for the central and southern High Plains and southern Rockies on Friday. Damaging wind gusts mixed with high winds and low humidity will take place, causing existing fires to "spread uncontrollably." In addition, conditions are just right for new fires to start very easily.

Santa Fe National Forest officials said late on Thursday, "There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday."

The Tunnel Fire is already ravaging parts of Arizona near Flagstaff. The fire has already burned over 20,000 acres and is quickly spreading due to the windy conditions. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency on Thursday in Coconino County where about 30 homes and 24 other properties have already been destroyed.

There are ways to keep up with the ongoing fires. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group has a map that shows all of the current fires burning across the state.

Click here to view the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's map and keep up-to-date with safety information.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.