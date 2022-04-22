Terrifying Video Shows Wildfire Burning Dangerously Close To Arizona Home

The Tunnel Fire is currently ravaging parts of Arizona near Flagstaff. The fire has already burned over 20,000 acres and is quickly spreading due to the windy conditions.

The fire is threatening structures and forcing many families to evacuate from their homes.

One video that was posted shows the fire burning dangerously close to an Arizona home. In the video, you can see smoke and flames just outside a fence, coming within mere feet of the home. The video gets intense as the fire speeds up and burns nearby trees. Thankfully, the fire did not burn the home.

ABC 15 posted the video on Facebook. The news outlet wrote, "Home owner Elise Moir says the Tunnel Fire came all the way up her driveway but didn't burn her house."

Check out the scary video below: