Dwayne Haskins' Parents 'Never Met' Son's Wife, Holding Separate Funeral

The parents of late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. said they're holding a separate funeral for their son, revealing that they've never met his wife.

“We have never met or spoken to the wife [Kalabrya Haskins] and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time," Tamara and Dwayne Haskins Sr. told WUSA9 in a joint statement on Friday (April 22).

On April 13, Kalabrya Haskins announced "a celebration of Dwayne's life" would be held at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh on April 22.

Haskins' parents have planned separate services for the same weekend to share their son's memory family, coaches, teammates and childhood friends with a funeral services planned in New Jersey -- where the quarterback was born and raised until high school -- on Saturday (April 23) and a memorial service on Sunday (April 24) at their son's high school alma mater, Bullis School, in Pontomac, Maryland.

"We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss," said Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr. "Anyone who knew Dwayne knows he worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success at such a young age. He was touched by so many people on his journey to being a standout athlete and we are grateful to all of them. This pain is unimaginable and we appreciate everyone who shares in our heartbreak."