EARTH DAY: This Minnesota City Is The Third Most Eco-Friendly In America

It is Earth Day and that means taking a closer look at efforts that can improve the current state of our environment. There are a handful of American cities that are taking initiative to create a greener, cleaner future in their corner of the country.

According to a list put together by Rocket Homes, St. Paul Minnesota is the third most sustainable city in America. The city has a population just over 3.5 million and 15.8% of their energy is renewable. Rocket Homes noted that 13.7% of the population are energy-efficient commuters, and there is nearly 730 feet of green space available per person in St. Paul.

Here is what Rocket Homes had to say about the sustainability efforts of St. Paul Minnesota:

"Although the state of Minnesota has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050, St. Paul has taken their efforts a step further, planning to achieve carbon neutrality by the same time. As part of its sustainable development strategy, the city has turned its attention toward large buildings, as their energy use makes up 40% of St. Paul’s emissions. To help ensure Minnesota’s capital achieves its goal, the city now requires owners of these buildings to track and report their energy and water use."

For the rest of the list visit rockethomes.com.