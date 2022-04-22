Former QB Is 'Flabbergasted' By Browns' Handling Of Baker Mayfield

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is "flabbergasted" by how "poorly" the Cleveland Browns have handled the situation involving Baker Mayfield.

Griffin, a fellow Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick, who spent one of his nine NFL seasons with the Browns in 2016, shared his thoughts on the situation in Cleveland during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up Friday (April 22).

"I'm just flabbergasted at how the Browns could mismanage this situation so poorly," Griffin said.

"The Browns needed to trade Baker Mayfield before the ink dried on Deshaun Watson’s contract. Instead, they trashed Baker in the media, aided in killing his trade value and are stuck with a QB they don’t want," he added in a tweet shared along with a graphic of Mayfield with his Get Up quote.