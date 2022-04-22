Former QB Is 'Flabbergasted' By Browns' Handling Of Baker Mayfield
By Jason Hall
April 22, 2022
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is "flabbergasted" by how "poorly" the Cleveland Browns have handled the situation involving Baker Mayfield.
Griffin, a fellow Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick, who spent one of his nine NFL seasons with the Browns in 2016, shared his thoughts on the situation in Cleveland during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up Friday (April 22).
"I'm just flabbergasted at how the Browns could mismanage this situation so poorly," Griffin said.
"The Browns needed to trade Baker Mayfield before the ink dried on Deshaun Watson’s contract. Instead, they trashed Baker in the media, aided in killing his trade value and are stuck with a QB they don’t want," he added in a tweet shared along with a graphic of Mayfield with his Get Up quote.
The Browns needed to trade Baker Mayfield before the ink dried on Deshaun Watson’s contract. Instead, they trashed Baker in the media, aided in killing his trade value and are stuck with a QB they don’t want. pic.twitter.com/cqsnSXCWP9— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 22, 2022
Mayfield requested a trade amid initial reports that the Browns were trying to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.
Cleveland was initially reported to be out of consideration for Watson and denied Mayfield's request publicly before eventually reaching an agreement with Houston to acquire Watson days later.
Mayfield's official trade request came two days after the he shared a cryptic post on his verified social media accounts thanking the city of Cleveland and fans "who truly embraced who I am."
"With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is," Mayfield wrote. "The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me," he said. "We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.
"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens ... I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people.
"Cleveland will always be a part of [my wife] Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives. Sincerely, Baker Reagan Mayfield."
With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022
Mayfield has a 29-30 QB record as a starter, which includes a 6-8 record in 2021.
The Austin native threw for a career-low 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns, as well as 13 interceptions last season.