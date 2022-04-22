George Harrison's Widow Olivia Announces Book Of Poems About His Life

Olivia Harrison, widow of late Beatle George Harrison, is publishing a book of poetry about their life and love.

Came the Lightning, which is available on June 21 through Genesis Publications, is a collection of 20 original poems paying tribute to her husband, who passed away 20 years ago on November 29, 2001, per Pitchfork. The couple met in the mid-1970s before getting married a month after the birth of their son, Dhani, in 1978. They were together until Harrison died after a battle with cancer at the age of 58.

"Here on the shore, twenty years later, my message in a bottle has reached dry land," she said in a statement about the collection of poems. "Words about our life, his death but mostly love and our journey to the end."

The poetry book will also include photos of moments throughout the years as well as an introduction by famed director Martin Scorsese, FOX News reports.

"Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm," said Scorsese, who directed a documentary about the late musician in 2011. "She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography."