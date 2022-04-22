'Monster' Bluefin Tuna Caught In Florida May Have Broken State Record
By Zuri Anderson
April 22, 2022
A crew of Florida fishermen may have broken a state record after reeling in a huge Bluefin tuna recently, according to Miami Herald.
The team of anglers on a boat called No Name reportedly snagged the enormous fish off the coast of Destin, Florida on April 16. HarborWalk Marina says the "monster" Bluefin weighed a jaw-dropping 832.2 pounds! Capt. Jake Matney, Devin Sarver, and Jett Tolbert spent four and a half hours fighting the sea monster -- and came out on top.
Sarver gleefully posted about the experience on Facebook:
"Words cannot express how greatful I am! What happened to us the ups and downs of this battle make for a great story with great people! 5 hours before this fish was all said and done, THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF! I’ve never had so much respect for a fish and to catch him in the Gulf of Mexico is a feat of it’s own!! this bluefin was as bad as they come, God is great!"
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission hasn't certified the catch, but it'll likely dethrone the current record-holding bluefin tuna, which weighed 826.6 pounds and was also caught off the coast of Destin.
Bluefin tuna are notorious for being one of the toughest fish to catch, making this win even sweeter for the crew.