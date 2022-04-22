'Monster' Bluefin Tuna Caught In Florida May Have Broken State Record

A crew of Florida fishermen may have broken a state record after reeling in a huge Bluefin tuna recently, according to Miami Herald.

The team of anglers on a boat called No Name reportedly snagged the enormous fish off the coast of Destin, Florida on April 16. HarborWalk Marina says the "monster" Bluefin weighed a jaw-dropping 832.2 pounds! Capt. Jake Matney, Devin Sarver, and Jett Tolbert spent four and a half hours fighting the sea monster -- and came out on top.

Sarver gleefully posted about the experience on Facebook:

"Words cannot express how greatful I am! What happened to us the ups and downs of this battle make for a great story with great people! 5 hours before this fish was all said and done, THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF! I’ve never had so much respect for a fish and to catch him in the Gulf of Mexico is a feat of it’s own!! this bluefin was as bad as they come, God is great!"