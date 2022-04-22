Texas Resident Wins Top Prize In Lottery Scratch-Off Game

A Texas resident is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket this week.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, won the fourth and final top prize worth $1 million in the Millionaire Club scratch-off game, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B store located at 23635 Wilderness Oak in San Antonio. The winner claimed the ticket on April 12.

The San Antonio resident had the game's odds in their favor, as the odds of winning a prize of $75 or more are one in 3.51.

This marks the third Texas resident this month to claim a $1 million prize. On April 5, the Texas Lottery announced a Mesquite resident claimed a winning Cash Celebration! ticket. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 10690 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas. On April 13, a Garland resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the drawing on April 4. The winning ticket was purchased at Rickey Rockets Garland Inc. located at 1910 S. Jupiter Road in Garland. The winner matched all five white ball numbers (2-32-39-46-69) but not the red Powerball number (6).