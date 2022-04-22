The Kid LAROI Battles Himself In Video For New Single 'Thousand Miles'

The Kid LAROI is back with a video for his first single of 2022 "Thousand Miles," which finds him battling himself to see who will end up the "superior" LAROI.

The video opens up sitcom-style, complete with a laugh track, with a barista hilariously getting his name wrong. As they flirt, LAROI's legs are literally knocked out from under him as a rope tied to a car drags him away. But who could possibly be driving the car and ruining the "Stay" singer's shot of happiness? As it turns out, it was the Australian artist himself, singing, "You should let it go, you're better off alone 'cause I'm about the f--- it up with you."

The song then moves into the chorus, with LAROI enjoying an ice cream cone as he sings, "And I will never change. I couldn't even if I wanted to for you. There's nothing left to say, if I was you, if I was you, then I would stay a thousand miles away."

However, the inner saboteur is back, this time to drop a piano on him where he sits on a bench. LAROI continues to face off against himself throughout the video before the fight comes to a head and the "evil" LAROI ends up walking away with the barista from the start of the video as the other LAROI gets hit by yet another vehicle.

Check out The Kid LAROI's music video for "Thousand Miles" below.